sponsored

Thrive in the Digital Age

Cisco Nexus Delivers Data Center Automation

489926 makemostinvestment cisco9000 700x467
Credit: Connection
PC Connection

IDC Research Vice President Bob Parker has identified, “Digital transformation is not just a technology trend; it is at the center of business strategies across all industry segments and markets.” It is clear companies cannot run from the Omni-channel digital world, but will they simply survive or thrive?

Digital disruption will displace nearly 40% incumbents by industry over the next five years.1 Companies that have decided to embark on the journey to a digital business are 26% more profitable and achieve 12% higher market valuation than their competitors.2 Digital transformation provides organizations an opportunity to reimagine the way they do business, stay ahead of the trends, and strengthen customer relationships.

Speaking of trends, in the past ten years, IT infrastructure has gone through an enormous transformation through virtualization. Now that trend is moving from compute to storage with the emergence of hyperconverged platforms. If your organization is eager to take advantage of hyperconverged storage, you’re also going to need to modernize your network. Let the Cisco Nexus platform take you to this next level.

Thirty-seven percent of network downtime today is caused by human error from IT staff having to do the repetitive tasks over and over. That’s where Cisco Nexus comes in. When you build an infrastructure based on the Nexus 9000 platform, you can build repeatable solutions that allow you to see your entire infrastructure as one domain—eliminating the need to configure tasks over and over. With an application centric approach, this platform allows you to easily integrate automation and virtualization into your infrastructure.    

See for yourself. ZK Research and Cisco have partnered with Connection to discuss the importance of unifying storage, data networking, and network services to a company’s overall digital strategy.

Watch Now

1. IMD/Cisco

2. MIT/CapGemini

Related:
Download the CIO Jan/Feb Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Featured Stories
intro
Top 10 technology colleges and universities

Here are the top 10 schools for technology education based on data from U.S. News and World Report’s...

workspace organization rwh
8 tips for organizing your workspace

Feeling overwhelmed and disorganized? Here's how to start the year off with a clean and organized...

apple watch nike
Apple Watch Series 2: Fitness buffs, listen up

Apple's latest smartwatch is a great workout companion. But even with built-in GPS and the capability...

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...