13 top Chromebook tools for business

Get your Chromebook ready for work

Chromebooks aren’t the anomaly in the workplace they used to be. Their easy administration, quick setup, and low learning curve have made them a successful and viable alternative to computers based on Windows or MacOS.

For many, the major knock remains that Chromebooks can’t handle more sophisticated tasks given their reliance on web apps. One of Google’s solutions to this is bringing the Play Store to Chromebooks, empowering developers to package their Android apps for Chrome OS. The selection right now is pretty small, but the new Android-on-Chrome capabilities can be effective in the right spots.

Still, extensions and web apps remain a powerful source of productivity for Chromebook users in workplace settings. While there are still shortcomings, Chromebooks are very much work-ready machines that can power through key tasks. In fact, for most day-to-day situations, you won’t miss Windows or MacOS.

Following are our choices of tools for getting down to business on Chrome OS.

