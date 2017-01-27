Why Amazon Echo will become the dominance home assistant player

As home assistants slowly start to become an everyday part of our homes, discerning customers will naturally compare which products will be the best home assistant. So far, the two main competitors are the two year old Amazon Echo and its newer rival Google Home.

A lot of tech columnists have declared the Google Home to be superior, citing its superior AI and ability to answer questions as Google is at the forefront of AI development and machine learning. But a home assistant is not just going to be a device which answers questions. Ideally, it will be a device which integrates with other devices and work together to ensure that our lives are easier.

While the Google may have some technological advantages, Amazon has a head start and the Echo will become a better device in improving our day to day lives thanks to its superior third party support. Sheer technological power is not everything.

The importance of third parties

The first thing to note is that comparing just the Amazon Echo to the Google Home is a mistake. Instead of comparing the devices, we should compare the software inside the speakers, namely the Amazon Alexa to the Google Assistant.

After all, a home assistant will not be confined to a simple speaker box. The ideal is that the home assistant will become part of all the devices in our day to day lives, such as our refrigerator, our washing machine, and even our car. This interconnectivity, better known as the Internet of Things, is the real goal behind creating a home assistant and will let you communicate with your home assistant even if you are not right next to the speaker.

When it comes to working with additional devices, Amazon currently blows Google out of the water. Ford and BMW are just two companies which are working on producing devices which can communicate with Amazon Alexa. Smartwatches, speakers, door locks, and other devices which you can find in any home are also now compatible with Alexa. Amazon is pursuing a strategy where they will be the software of choice for third party manufacturers while only Google will sell Google products. Alexa will become ubiquitous for the home assistant just as Windows did for the PC.

Technological advantages

But while Amazon has a head start, Google is working to catch up and some third party companies like Hyundai have announced they will use Google Assistant. But Google faces two problems in addition to falling behind early.

The first relates to one of the Echo’s main technological advantages over Google Home, namely its connection to Amazon Prime. Echo users can place orders on Amazon Prime, making online shopping easier than ever. This can lead to mishaps such as when a 6-year old girl accidentally ordered a dollhouse and cookies with Echo, but that is a case of security where both companies need to improve. I

Why do third-party companies care about the Echo’s connection to Amazon Prime? Because they are more interested in bolstering e-commerce where they can earn money with these salaries, than boosting the search advertising where Google makes its money. The key here is synergy. Customers can buy devices which use the Amazon Alexa, which in turn makes it easier for them to go e-shopping, which makes the customer more likely to buy more devices synchronized with the Alexa, and which makes companies more willing to work with Amazon.

The second, much simpler reason is that Amazon has shown itself to be better at attracting companies in the past. Just take a look at Amazon Web Services, which has grown to be a steadily more critical element of the company. Even though Google has more servers and data centers, Amazon still continues to absolutely dwarf Google by offering lower rates and working to sell the Amazon cloud to companies across the world.

In cloud technology, Amazon used its early lead to get companies on its side and today dominates the cloud market. There is no reason to think that they cannot do the same thing again with the Echo. And when you consider the Echo’s other advantages such as the fact that it can pair Bluetooth devices while Google Home cannot, customers will continue to stay with the Amazon Echo.

Keeping its lead

Google Home does boast certain technological advantages compared to the Echo, and Amazon will have to work ahead of Google and other companies like Microsoft interested in home assistant software. But the Amazon Echo possesses a key advantage in how it is the one home assistant that has substantial third-party support and its focus towards encouraging e-commerce.

If Google is going to actually prevail over Amazon, it will not be by improving its AI or machine learning. It will have to work together with third-party companies and show how it will be in their best interest to go with Google, and that is going to be a major challenge if Google wants to come out on top.

