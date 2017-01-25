Research

LinkedIn ranks the 10 most promising jobs of 2017

These jobs offer the highest median salaries, the most openings and the biggest growth potential.

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

jobs collaboration careers network
Credit: geralt / Pixabay
More like this

Professionals looking to change jobs and pursue a better career path, might want to check out LinkedIn’s inaugural list of the “Most Promising Jobs of 2017” in the U.S. The professional social network analyzed its treasure trove of data to determine jobs with high median salaries, strong job openings with year-over-year growth, and jobs most likely to lead to career advancement.

[ Related: LinkedIn releases major website redesign ]

Workers are switching jobs at an accelerating rate and more than twice as often as their peers 20 years ago, according to LinkedIn. The top reasons for job hopping are career advancement, higher compensation and access to opportunities within the organization, according to a survey the company conducted in 2015.

[ Related: 10 top jobs by salary for social media pros in 2016 ]

LinkedIn ranked the 20 most promising jobs of 2017, determined the career advancement scores of each and looked at data from millions of member profiles to share the skills associated with each profession. These are the top 10 jobs in the U.S. this year, according to LinkedIn:

1. Hospitalist

Hospitalists earn a median base salary of $222,000 and job openings are up 87 percent year over year. Hospitalists enjoy a career advancement score of 6 out of 10, and the top skills are healthcare management, impatient care, electronic medical record, patient safety and internal medicine.

2. Pharmacist

Pharmacists earn a median base salary of $123,000 and job openings are up 45 percent year over year. Pharmacists can expect a career advancement score of 5 out of 10, and the top skills are medication therapy management, community pharmacy, patient counseling, pharmacy automation and immunization.

3. Sales engineer

Sales engineers earn a median base salary of $80,000 and job openings are up 159 percent year over year. Sales engineers enjoy a career advancement score of 6 out of 10, and the top skills are solution selling, sales management, project engineering, automation and sales engineering.

4. Site reliability engineer

Site reliability engineers earn a median base salary of $140,000 and job openings are up 93 percent year over year. Members of this profession can expect a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are Linux, Python, Bash, Apache and shell scripting.

5. Project managers

Project managers earn a median base salary of $97,500 and job openings are up 11 percent year over year. Project managers enjoy a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are product development, competitive analysis, product launch, cross-functional team leadership and marketing strategy.

6. Financial analyst

Financial analysts earn a median base salary of $64,000 and job openings are up 27 percent year over year. Financial analysts can expect a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are accounting, Microsoft Excel, financial modeling, variance analysis and forecasting.

7. Technical program manager

Technical program managers earn a median base salary of $129,000 and job openings are up 49 percent year over year. Members of this profession enjoy a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are agile methodologies, software project management, software development life cycle, Scrum and cloud computing.

8. Program manager

Program managers earn a median base salary of $97,400 and job openings are up 17 percent year over year. Project managers can expect a career advancement score of 7 out of 10, and the top skills are project management, project portfolio management, project delivery, vendor management and business process improvement.

9. Data engineer

Data engineers earn a median base salary of $105,000 and job openings are up 85 percent year over year. Data engineers enjoy a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are Hadoop, Python, SQL, big data and Hive.

10. Scrum master

Scrum masters earn a median base salary of $100,000 and job openings are up 104 percent year over year. Members of this profession can expect a career advancement score of 8 out of 10, and the top skills are agile methodologies, software project management, Scrum, requirements analysis and SQL.

[ Related: 4 simple LinkedIn tips to polish your profile ]

LinkedIn encourages its members to prepare for these opportunities by updating their LinkedIn profile, consider a new industry or role, learn a new skill and start searching for opportunities. The company says the job rankings were based on a weighted score across salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings and widespread regional availability.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

CIO.com Senior Writer Matt Kapko specializes in the convergence of social media, mobility, digital marketing and technology. He enjoys traveling and hitting the road with his wife, going to shows, rooting for the 49ers, gardening and reading.

Download the CIO Jan/Feb Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
intro
Top 10 technology colleges and universities

Here are the top 10 schools for technology education based on data from U.S. News and World Report’s...

workspace organization rwh
8 tips for organizing your workspace

Feeling overwhelmed and disorganized? Here's how to start the year off with a clean and organized...

apple watch nike
Apple Watch Series 2: Fitness buffs, listen up

Apple's latest smartwatch is a great workout companion. But even with built-in GPS and the capability...

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...