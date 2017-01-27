News

Apple collaborates with rivals to advance AI research

Apple joins the Partnership on AI, which also includes Google, IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

161214 apple newyork
Credit: Agam Shah
More like this

Apple has joined rivals as it takes a step ahead to advance research and development of artificial intelligence technologies.

After months of collaborating, Apple is joining the Partnership on AI, with other founding members including Google, IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.

The Partnership of AI was founded in September last year to also steer debate on best practices on AI. The group believes AI could help in the areas of health care, transportation, and automation in factories.

Apple's most visible AI technology is Siri, a voice assistant that can answer questions. But a larger AI strategy is still a subject of speculation. Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, and Google have well established AI strategies.

Speech and recognition are well-known use cases for AI. Apple will likely implement AI in its mysterious autonomous car project so self-driving vehicles can navigate and cruise the roads safely without a human at the wheel.

Beyond the Alexa voice assistant, Amazon uses AI to provide buying recommendations. Google this week said it was providing TensorFlow tools so users can build a wide variety of AI capabilities into Raspberry Pi 3 and IBM's high-powered cognitive computers.

The group believes AI holds tremendous promise and will lead to a big societal impact. AI's impact needs to be discussed, and companies need to establish ground rules on how the technology is developed and deployed, according to the group.

The Partnership on AI is establishing a diverse board to bring in a variety of opinions. The board includes personnel from the top companies and members from universities and organizations like American Civil Liberties Union, the MacArthur Foundation, and Peterson Institute for International Economics.

There is a lot of cooperation among organizations pursuing AI research. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has poured US$1 billion into OpenAI, which is also a member of the Partnership on AI.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
donald trump president elect
Trump uses unsecured Android phone to tweet

Even after being given a new, secure device just before his inauguration, President Trump still...

comcast wireless
Worst idea ever: Buying wireless service from Comcast

Comcast makes its cable and broadband customers miserable, so why does it think it can score by selling...

dont forget it 1
New iOS app Don't Leave It! does one thing well

Whenever you walk out of a designated range without your earbuds, keys, or other item, Don't Leave It!...

google voice primary3
Why Google finally stopped ignoring Google Voice

Google’s voice and text communications app is finally getting the features that could make it a fit for...