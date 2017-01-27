Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert

tax software
Credit: Amazon
Step-by-step interviews guide you through a customized experience relevant to your tax situation. Everything you need to prepare your federal and state taxes in one complete program. Additionally, the H&R Block Refund Bonus program offers you the option of using some or all of your federal individual income tax refund to purchase electronic gift cards from Amazon.com, and as a special bonus they'll add up to 10% to your e-gift card. The PC download is available on Amazon now for 33% off its retail price. Mac version available for the sale price as well. See the popular tax software now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe Federal and State 2016 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2016 Win + Refund Bonus Offer

    $29.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2016 Mac + Refund Bonus Offer

    $29.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

