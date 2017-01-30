Public vs. Hybrid Cloud: Which One to Choose?

The cloud environment is dynamic and highly scalable, and can respond flexibly to your business needs. Public or hybrid cloud? That is the question. To decide which is right for you, you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons of each regarding your business needs.

Build IT Yourself

A private cloud is dynamic and scalable, and enables self-service provisioning. The private cloud brings that kind of experience that's always on, always available, always up to date, and responds to changing business needs. This includes the ability to provide a service-ready data center—with flexibility, manageability, and scalability. The advantage of this modern data center strategy is its massive scalability to bring cloud to any organization, of any size. Many customers build a private cloud infrastructure for the additional security, oversight, or compliance or regulatory needs that require keeping everything in-house.

The Future of IT

Though it’s typically not an all-or-nothing situation, the hybrid cloud is really where organizations of all types are looking to experience a resilient, always-on cloud solution. Bridging their infrastructure with always-on availability, dynamic scalability, and more is the direction that IT is headed. And someday all the clouds will be hybrid.

You’ve Got the Questions, and We’ve Got the Answers

In the meantime, we offer a Cloud Readiness Assessment to help you discern, design, and deliver the best cloud computing solution for your organization. There are no one-size-fits-all versions of any cloud technology. That’s why we view cloud computing technologies as raw materials you can combine in multiple ways to achieve your desired outcomes. We have deep partnerships with best-of-breed providers in both private and hybrid cloud categories. Our goal is to deliver the right solutions for your unique business needs.

Get Started Today

We can help you select and implement a cloud computing solution to fit the your needs. Our understanding and expertise of private and hybrid cloud solutions and services is deep. We take a consultative approach to understand your environment, before implementing a solution. And we hold the highest level of certification possible for our strategic vendors including companies like HP, EMC, Microsoft, Cisco, and VMware, just to name a few. So what are you waiting for? Watch our video today or watch the series!