Leaked images reveal the LG Watch Style, Google's first Android Wear 2.0 device

Next week Google is due to release Android Wear 2.0, finally bringing its wearable OS to the masses after several months of delays, but it won’t be the most exciting release of the day. Also rumored to be unveiled on Feb. 9 is Google’s first foray into wearable hardware, in the form of a watch co-developed with LG. We may have just gotten our first clear look at the device (and its price).

After a pair of low-resolution images surfaced last week, serial leaker Evan Blass posted what is almost certain to be renders of the new LG Watch Style, which Android Police claims will cost $250. Not only does it match with the image that circulated last week, it also jibes with the rumors that had previously been reported. Blass claims that the two models pictured show the watch in silver and rose gold finishes, two of the three colors reportedly available for purchase (along with titanium).

The picture shows the two case colors paired with two different-colored bands, though Blass has previously said Google will sell a line of interchangeable straps for the two models. Additionally, the watch is expected to feature a 1.2-inch, 360x360 display, 512MB of RAM, and a 240mAh battery. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are reportedly built in, but cellular connectivity, GPS, and NFC are said to be reserved for the larger, presumably more expensive model.

The bigger Sport model is rumored to include a 1.38-inch, 480x480 screen, 756MB of RAM, and a 430mAh battery. Both watches will also apparently include a navigational crown similar to the one Apple uses on its watch, which the picture Blass supplies clearly shows. It’s unclear exactly what functions the digital crown will perform, but it would represent the first such navigational device on an Android Wear watch.

Will you want one: It seems like we've been waiting forever for Android Wear 2.0 arrive, and now that it's finally almost here, we're going to need a whole new lineup of watches to take advantage of all of the new features. While the new navigation and messaging features will certainly make older watches feel new again, one of the best features, Android Pay, will need newer hardware to get the full phone-free experience. While they look nice, the Style watch pictured here reportedly won't include an NFC chip, and thus won't be able to make payments on the go. That could end up making it feel outdated right from the start.

