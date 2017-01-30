News

Leaked images reveal the LG Watch Style, Google's first Android Wear 2.0 device

The leaked images give us the first clear look at the body, size, and digital crown of one of the two new watches due to launch alongside Android Wear 2.0.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

lg style leak
Credit: @evleaks
More like this

Next week Google is due to release Android Wear 2.0, finally bringing its wearable OS to the masses after several months of delays, but it won’t be the most exciting release of the day. Also rumored to be unveiled on Feb. 9 is Google’s first foray into wearable hardware, in the form of a watch co-developed with LG. We may have just gotten our first clear look at the device (and its price).

After a pair of low-resolution images surfaced last week, serial leaker Evan Blass posted what is almost certain to be renders of the new LG Watch Style, which Android Police claims will cost $250. Not only does it match with the image that circulated last week, it also jibes with the rumors that had previously been reported. Blass claims that the two models pictured show the watch in silver and rose gold finishes, two of the three colors reportedly available for purchase (along with titanium).

The picture shows the two case colors paired with two different-colored bands, though Blass has previously said Google will sell a line of interchangeable straps for the two models. Additionally, the watch is expected to feature a 1.2-inch, 360x360 display, 512MB of RAM, and a 240mAh battery. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are reportedly built in, but cellular connectivity, GPS, and NFC are said to be reserved for the larger, presumably more expensive model.

The bigger Sport model is rumored to include a 1.38-inch, 480x480 screen, 756MB of RAM, and a 430mAh battery. Both watches will also apparently include a navigational crown similar to the one Apple uses on its watch, which the picture Blass supplies clearly shows. It’s unclear exactly what functions the digital crown will perform, but it would represent the first such navigational device on an Android Wear watch.

Will you want one: It seems like we've been waiting forever for Android Wear 2.0 arrive, and now that it's finally almost here, we're going to need a whole new lineup of watches to take advantage of all of the new features. While the new navigation and messaging features will certainly make older watches feel new again, one of the best features, Android Pay, will need newer hardware to get the full phone-free experience. While they look nice, the Style watch pictured here reportedly won't include an NFC chip, and thus won't be able to make payments on the go. That could end up making it feel outdated right from the start.

This story, "Leaked images reveal the LG Watch Style, Google's first Android Wear 2.0 device" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
10 iot strategies
10 principles of a successful IoT strategy

Former Amazon executive John Rossman says these 10 principles can help leaders successfully approach...

H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump immigration ban means a war with tech

President Donald Trump's move to impose a broad immigration ban on seven countries may affect...

keeping up with technologies
How to stay relevant as a CIO

The days of fully staffed internal IT shops are gone, and the use of external resources is fast...

man hands reading newspaper
Why fake news is a tech problem

While "fake news" has always existed, the recent explosion of disinformation, conspiracy theories and...