Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

sandisk ixpand flash drive
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive lets you quickly free up space on iPhones, iPads, and iPods; automatically back up photos and watch videos straight from the drive. The flexible Lightning connector works with most cases, while the USB 3.0 connector makes it easy to move content between devices. This flash drive also includes encryption software to password protect files, so you can share content while keeping sensitive files secure. Plus, the SanDisk iXpand Drive app provides a fast and simple way to organize content and play music and videos directly from the drive.  TheSanDisk iXpand Flash Drive currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 600 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 33% to $39.94.

This story, "33% off SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 32GB for iPhone and iPad, Black/Silver, (SDIX30C-032G-GN6NN)

    $39.94 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
10 iot strategies
10 principles of a successful IoT strategy

Former Amazon executive John Rossman says these 10 principles can help leaders successfully approach...

H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump immigration ban means a war with tech

President Donald Trump's move to impose a broad immigration ban on seven countries may affect...

keeping up with technologies
How to stay relevant as a CIO

The days of fully staffed internal IT shops are gone, and the use of external resources is fast...

man hands reading newspaper
Why fake news is a tech problem

While "fake news" has always existed, the recent explosion of disinformation, conspiracy theories and...