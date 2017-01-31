News

Facebook is reportedly working on a video app for Apple TV

Facebook is reportedly working on a tvOS app to bring its videos to your living room.

Facebook wants you to not only log in but tune in.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is working on a video app to bring to set-top boxes, including Apple TV. This new tvOS app would bring Facebook videos to our living rooms, thus expanding Facebook’s ad reach. 

The company’s forthcoming TV apps are part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to make Facebook a “video-first” company. An Apple TV app will give the social network another advertising stream. Recently, Facebook has been pushing its live-video feature, as well as incorporating video-sharing into both the Facebook mobile apps and Instagram.

Facebook is also in discussions with media companies to host more of their long-from video content, according to the WSJ. Previously, Facebook was reportedly looking to also acquire original programming, which would have the social network facing off against Amazon and Netflix. If both of these rumored video initiatives come to fruition, having a dedicated Facebook TV app makes sense to get the content onto bigger screens.

Social media companies and streaming services are all vying for a bigger slice of the $70 billion TV ad market. In addition to Amazon and Netflix, YouTube and Twitter have launched Apple TV apps focused on premium video content.

Why this matters: Facebook’s main source of revenue has been ads on its News Feed, but the company recently admitted that it has become harder to integrate more ad products into users’ streams. Hence why Zuckerberg and company have been looking to expand into different platforms. Whether it’s pushing live video-streaming, developing original programming, or launching an Apple TV app, it’s all part of Facebook’s larger strategy to become more of an entertainment destination to lure more traditional TV advertisers.

