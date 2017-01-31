News

Apple crosses Samsung in smartphone market, helped by Note7 debacle

Apple shipped about 800,000 more phones than Samsung in the fourth quarter

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

161214 apple newyork
Credit: Agam Shah
More like this

Apple has regained the top place in the smartphone market helped by the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, while rival Samsung Electronics grappled with the recall of its flagship Galaxy Note7 over overheating batteries, according to a research firm.

The iPhone maker shipped 78.3 million smartphones in the fourth quarter for a market share of 17.8 percent in comparison to 77.5 million smartphones shipped by Samsung, which had a market share of 17.7 percent, Strategy Analytics said Tuesday.

For the full year, Samsung was the clear winner with shipments of 309.4 million smartphones to Apple’s 215.4 million, in part because Apple saw shipments of the iPhone drop in recent quarters.

Apple said earlier on Tuesday that it had sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for the device as well as the Mac, Apple Watch and its services business. For its fiscal 2017 first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016, Apple said iPhone shipments were up by about 5 percent by units from the same quarter in the previous year. Revenue from phones was up 5 percent year-on-year at around US$54 billion.

The upside for Apple in the smartphone market going forward will be limited unless the company comes up with revolutionary new smartphone designs to address a market that is suffering iPhone fatigue, wrote Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, in an email. Apple “received an expected bonus from Samsung's Note7 fiasco in the fourth quarter of 2016,” and was able to pick up some Samsung customers and this helped lift its volumes, he added.

Samsung said this month that some 3 million Note7 phones were affected by the recall.

A significant part of Samsung’s shipments consists of budget smartphones that the company ships to price-sensitive markets like India. Apple has tried to reach such customers by offering earlier models at lower prices and has recently tried to get permission from the Indian government for the import and sale of refurbished phones.

Strategy Analytics estimates that one in four of Samsung's global smartphone shipments were low-end models in the fourth quarter, Mawston said. Samsung is the world's biggest low-end smartphone vendor and has a strong presence in low-end smartphones across Africa, Asia and Latin America, he added.

Overall smartphone shipments grew in the quarter at 9 percent to 438.7 million units, Strategy Analytics said. Growth for the full year was 3.3 percent with close to 1.5 billion smartphones shipped in the year. “Smartphone growth is recovering slightly due to stronger demand in major developing markets like China and Africa,” said Linda Sui, director at Strategy Analytics, in a statement.

Three Chinese vendors – Huawei, Oppo and Vivo – followed Apple and Samsung in the top five ranking, with Huawei leading the pack with a 10 percent market share in the quarter. This is the first time Huawei has posted double digit market share, the research firm said.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
agenda ts
Encryption and privacy top State of the Net agenda

In a chaotic time on Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties see room for bipartisan work to advance...

collage of financial banking charts and graphs monitoring
Application monitoring is table stakes in digital age

The lofty premium Cisco paid for AppDynamics underscores the importance of application performance...

googlefuchsia
Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros

Google continues to strengthen G Suite with the addition of enterprise-specific tools designed to offer...

20160224 stock mwc sap booth sign 100647700 orig
SAP adds new enterprise information management

Aiming to help organizations better manage, govern and strategically use and control their data assets,...