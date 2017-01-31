News

How to make PC security alerts better? Make them twirl, jiggle

Introducing small, but noticeable changes, can make the alerts more useful and harder to ignore.

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

dsc05611
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

Have you ever ignored a security alert on your PC? You’re not the only one.

The warnings are designed to save us from malware infections and hacking risks, but often times we’ll neglect them. It could be because we’re too busy or we’ve seen them too many times, and we've become conditioned to dismiss them -- even the most serious ones, according to Anthony Vance, a professor at Brigham Young University.

Vance has been studying the problem and he’s found that introducing certain small, but noticeable changes, can make the alerts more useful and harder to ignore.  

"Our security UI (user interface) needs to be designed to be compatible with the way our brains work," he said at the USENIX Enigma 2017 conference on Tuesday. "Not against it."

Alert messages tend to appear on a PC or browser in the same, consistent manner. But what if you change the alert’s appearance over time? Say, make it twirl or jiggle when it pops up, or change its color?

Vance experimented with these “polymorphic” or changeable alerts and found that users did tend to pay attention them more over typical static alerts. He conducted his study by tracking the users’ eye movements and brain activity.

“It seems silly,” he said. “But when we applied this in the experiment, we looked at the results and found a dramatic difference.”

He proposes that vendors keep this in mind when developing security alert messages for their products. 

Vance has previously presented research showing that users will often disregard warning messages over their computers when multi-tasking. For instance, over 70 percent of users will ignore the alerts if they pop up when they’re watching a video.

dsc05603 Michael Kan

Anthony Vance, a professor at Brigham Young University, speaks at the USENIX Enigma 2017 conference. 

To find a possible solution, his research has found that users tend to pay attention to the warning when the alert arrives after a task. “The timing of the warning really does make a difference,” he said.

That means vendors are better off developing alerts that appear after a user has stopped watching a video, completed a download or finished loading a page. “These are good times to present the message, because the user is less engaged,” he said.  

Vance is also studying how all alerts – both security and non-security – often look and appear in the same design style, usually in a box, with the same fonts and colors.

“You see two different dialogue messages. One is a security message, the other isn’t. And yet they look very similar,” Vance said. The danger with this design choice is that users will more likely ignore the rare system alerts when they appear.

“What this implies is we should design security messages to have a different visual appearance," he said. "Or even a different mode of interaction than simply what I call a ‘click to dismiss.'"

However, Vance isn't advocating developers overload their users with too many notifications either.

“Do we have to ramp up the visual novelty to the point its a burden on the user? That’s obviously not good either," he said. "But I think our research shows, even variations that are subtle, have a big difference."  

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
agenda ts
Encryption and privacy top State of the Net agenda

In a chaotic time on Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties see room for bipartisan work to advance...

collage of financial banking charts and graphs monitoring
Application monitoring is table stakes in digital age

The lofty premium Cisco paid for AppDynamics underscores the importance of application performance...

googlefuchsia
Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros

Google continues to strengthen G Suite with the addition of enterprise-specific tools designed to offer...

20160224 stock mwc sap booth sign 100647700 orig
SAP adds new enterprise information management

Aiming to help organizations better manage, govern and strategically use and control their data assets,...