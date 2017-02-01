News

Tim Cook: Apple may take legal action over immigration restrictions

Apple is against Trump's executive order.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

tim cook apple ceo
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

After sending an email to employees expressing Apple’s opposition to the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions, Apple CEO Tim Cook is now making a forceful stand.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds,” Cook told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s what makes us special. We ought to pause and really think deeply through that.”

Cook isn’t just vocally opposing the restrictions on refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Apple is also considering legal action. It’s unclear exactly what form that action would take, with Cook telling the WSJ that the company “wants to be constructive and productive.”

The executive order has directly affected Apple employees, who have reached out to Cook to share their stories and make sure Apple leadership is aware of the immigration ban’s real-world impact.

Other tech companies are also considering legal action or have already acted. Amazon is backing a lawsuit against the Trump administration brought by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, announced on Monday.

“This executive order is one we do not support,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter to employees. “Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear. We’ve also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well.”

This story, "Tim Cook: Apple may take legal action over immigration restrictions" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
ai texas hold em
In major win, AI beats four top poker pros

Libratus, artificial intelligence developed by Carnegie Mellon University, has beaten four of the best...

combat cyber crime ts
Facebook and Google battle internet terrorism

Leading platform providers are exploring new ways to actively engage in counter-messaging, building on...

tech companies paying the most
Sorry consumers, you’re stuck paying for a set top box

The new FCC chairman brings the hammer down on pro-consumer policies put in place by the Democrats.

Overlapping mobile tablets and phones
5 of the most anticipated tablets of 2017

While 2-in-1 hybrids are on the rise, traditional tablets are still the top choice for casual use and...