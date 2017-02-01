News

Microsoft's browsers return to losing habits, fall to 25% share

Chrome continues march towards 60%; Firefox slips under 12% again

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

browsers
More like this

Microsoft's browsers last month relapsed into bad habits, again losing significant usage share to end January with just over 25%, a milepost that would have been rejected as absurdly low only a year and a half ago.

According to data published Wednesday by analytics vendor Net Applications, the user share of IE and Edge -- an estimate of the proportion of the world's personal computer owners who ran those browsers -- fell by a percentage point last month to a combined 25.2%.

The one-point decline of IE + Edge was substantially larger than the drop of December, when Computerworld interpreted that month's seven-tenths of a point reduction as a sign that Microsoft's browsers might be nearing the end of their slide. Instead, January's quickening silenced that signal.

By Net Applications' measurements, IE has already dropped under the 20% mark -- for January, the former kingpin accounted for 19.7% -- and the gains by Edge, which added just 0.15 of a percentage point to its share in the month, have not been nearly enough to cover IE's decay. For January, Edge accounted for 5.5% of all browsers.

Projections of the IE + Edge combination hint at an increasingly ugly future. IE and Edge could fall under 20% as soon as April, and likely no later than June, according to the 12- and three-month trends in the Net Applications data.

January's biggest beneficiary was again Chrome, which added another 1.4 percentage points to its user share, reaching a record 57.9%. Computerworld's forecast -- again using Net Applications' data trends -- puts Chrome over the 60% bar by the end of April at the latest.

Mozilla's Firefox, which in the last third of 2016 recovered much of the share it lost earlier in the year, returned to its slump, losing half a percentage point and dropping to 11.8%.

Although Microsoft has tried to promote Edge -- yesterday the firm touted changes and feature additions to the browser due in the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update -- the effort has not paid off. Last month, just 22% of all Windows 10 users ran Edge as their primary browser, down from 26% a year earlier.

Edge hasn't accounted for more than a third of all Windows 10 browsers since October 2015.

msft browser near 400m Computerworld/Data: Net Applications

Using Net Applications' data for browser and operating system user share, Computerworld translated the IE + Edge decline in terms of millions of users. Since the start of 2016, Microsoft has shed more than 385 million users, and is now in danger of slipping under the 400-million mark.

This story, "Microsoft's browsers return to losing habits, fall to 25% share" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
ai texas hold em
In major win, AI beats four top poker pros

Libratus, artificial intelligence developed by Carnegie Mellon University, has beaten four of the best...

combat cyber crime ts
Facebook and Google battle internet terrorism

Leading platform providers are exploring new ways to actively engage in counter-messaging, building on...

tech companies paying the most
Sorry consumers, you’re stuck paying for a set top box

The new FCC chairman brings the hammer down on pro-consumer policies put in place by the Democrats.

Overlapping mobile tablets and phones
5 of the most anticipated tablets of 2017

While 2-in-1 hybrids are on the rise, traditional tablets are still the top choice for casual use and...