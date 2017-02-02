Zeiss provides an effective way to clean and preserve valuable optics. Whether used with camera lenses, eyeglasses, sunglasses, telescopes, or spotting scopes, these non-abrasive pre-moistened wipes are safe and effective. These ammonia-free wipes are appropriate for anti-reflective coatings and may also be used to clean laptop, GPS, tablet, or cell phone screens without leaving streaks. Designed for a single use, these wipes come in individual disposable packets. The wipes are highly rated on Amazon, where it currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 27% to $21.99 for a pack of 400. See the discounted Lens Cleaning Wipes now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.