The road ahead is paved with car communication

New software allows autonomous cars and those driven by humans to coexist on today's roads

Credit: Martyn Williams
Autonomous cars are here, but are we ready for them? As with any new technology, it'll take some time for society to let go of the wheel and settle into the passenger seat. But researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have developed an algorithm that may make this process a little smoother. 

The idea is that all vehicles on the road, autonomous or not, will communicate with one another via WiFi. In addition, every car will be outfitted with sensors such as lasers, video cameras, and GPS. 

Essentially, cars will cooperate to gather contextual information, but will be able to independently adjust their speed and position to keep traffic traveling.

The development of the algorithm is part of a larger effort known as the European AutoNet2030, which aims to establish "networked automated" driving on the roads by 2030. 

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

