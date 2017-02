Phishing for a user

Cloud collaboration software provider Diligent recently conducted an online survey of 2,000 U.S. internet users to test their security savvy. 76% of survey respondents passed the phishing test, but that isn't the whole story. Here are some of Diligent's other findings:

Over 68% of respondents were tricked by emails that looked like they were from a coworker.

Messages from social media companies with the phrase, “Did you see this pic of you? LOL” fooled nearly 61% of participants.

Fewer than 3% of respondents fell for an email claiming they won a big cash prize from a soft drink company.

Following are the emails Diligent used in its survey. Can you spot the phish?