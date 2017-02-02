News

Microsoft previews coming improvements in .Net

C#, Visual Basic, and F# will get attention in a coordinated effort across Microsoft's development platform

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Microsoft previews coming improvements in .Net
Credit: Mikey
More like this

Microsoft's .Net languages are getting improvements ranging from data flow to better tools for C#, Visual Basic, and F#.

For C# 7.0, Microsoft reiterated its previously announced plans for tuples and pattern-matching, to streamline the flow of data and control in code.

Visual Basic will target the .Net Standard library to aid cross-platform .Net Core development. In the upcoming Visual Studio 2017, Visual Basic will support producing and consuming tuples and consuming ref-returning methods defined in referenced libraries.

F#, Microsoft's functional-first language, will have fewer roadblocks for contributions and have fewer operational differences in .Net with C# and Visual Basic. Also, as new language features appear in C#, Microsoft will ensure that they interoperate well with F#.

This story, "Microsoft previews coming improvements in .Net" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

Resources
Featured Stories
mb halo board
CTO hopes big upgrades will win fans

AMB Sports & Entertainment CTO Jared Miller is loading up on Wi-FI, massive video displays and other...

muslim ban protest
Silicon Valley needs to unite against Muslim ban

Sharon Florentine explains why dealing with the current presidential administration is a lot like...

combat cyber crime ts
Facebook and Google battle internet terrorism

Leading platform providers are exploring new ways to actively engage in counter-messaging, building on...

tech companies paying the most
Sorry consumers, you’re stuck paying for a set top box

The new FCC chairman brings the hammer down on pro-consumer policies put in place by the Democrats.