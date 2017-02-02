Feature

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

User demand for enterprise mobility management (EMM) software continues to grow -- and vendors keep consolidating -- so prices are rising and buyers don't have much power at the negotiating table, according to analysts at IBISWorld Inc.

In a recent report, the procurement experts say that prices for EMM software rose 1.9% in the past three years and will continue to rise by 1.6% through 2019. Prices for individual products vary widely, but on average, the benchmark price for EMM software is $71.10 per device per user, the IBISWorld report says. The EMM vendors -- such as Microsoft, VMware, MobileIron and Good Technology -- typically have "generous" profit margins, although they also have high advertising costs, the report says.

