News

Google is killing its bold Hands Free payment experiment

The Bay Area pilot let you pay for things without taking your phone out of your pocket.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

google hands free
Credit: Google
More like this

When Google launched Android Pay at its I/O conference back in 2015, it also teased a program that let you keep your phone in your pocket and still go through the normal checkout process. Called Hands Free, the limited pilot used the phrase, “I’ll pay with Google,” to alert the cashier that you wouldn’t actually be using a physical form of payment.

Google has announced that it is shutting down the service on Feb. 8, which launched last spring on iOS and Android. Available only at select locations like McDonalds and Papa Johns in the Bay Area, the program required users to upload a photo in the Hands Free app and utilized Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and location services in your phone to identify when you were at one of the participating locations.

According to Google’s description of the service, “Then, if you purchase from a store that uses a Hands Free camera, Google will confirm your identity automatically by detecting specific patterns from the template created during signup. The cashier will initiate the charge and you’ll get a notification on your phone after the charge is complete.” During the transaction, the cashier would only see the user’s initials, first name, and photo, keeping payment information and credit card numbers hidden.

Contactless payments have been rapidly spreading across country, and Google’s idea with Hands Free was to “explore what the future of mobile payments could look like.” While it’s not entirely clear why Google is stopping the program, it writes on the Hands Free website that “we’re now working to bring the best of the Hands Free technology to even more people and stores.”

Did I miss something: Unfortunately, Hands Free never made it out of pilot mode and was extremely limited, so there’s a good change you’ve never used or even heard of the program. However, the concept of being able to pay quickly and securely without pulling out your phone or reaching for your wallet is certainly intriguing, and it’s likely that Google will take what it learned and apply it to Android Pay down the road, perhaps tapping Google Assistant as it works to bring the service nationwide.

This story, "Google is killing its bold Hands Free payment experiment " was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mb halo board
CTO hopes big upgrades will win fans

AMB Sports & Entertainment CTO Jared Miller is loading up on Wi-FI, massive video displays and other...

muslim ban protest
Silicon Valley needs to unite against Muslim ban

Sharon Florentine explains why dealing with the current presidential administration is a lot like...

combat cyber crime ts
Facebook and Google battle internet terrorism

Leading platform providers are exploring new ways to actively engage in counter-messaging, building on...

tech companies paying the most
Sorry consumers, you’re stuck paying for a set top box

The new FCC chairman brings the hammer down on pro-consumer policies put in place by the Democrats.