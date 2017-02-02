News

AT&T extends NetBond service to secure IoT connections

The VPN service now works with AT&T's Control Center for IoT device management

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20170201-att-san-francisco-store-event-2
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

The internet is what made IoT happen, providing a common protocol to take the place of separate, specialized networks. But the public internet itself may not always be the best path between a connected device and the cloud.

Enterprises can now connect cellular IoT devices to back-end systems via NetBond, a private network service from AT&T, instead of the Internet. The NetBond service sets up a VPN (virtual private network) from an edge device to the cloud. It can connect to 16 different public clouds, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, or a private or hybrid cloud.

The carrier announced NetBond for IoT at an event on Wednesday meant to showcase the benefits of AT&T’s software-defined networking. More than one-third of AT&T’s infrastructure is virtualized now, and over half should be by the end of this year, the company said.

Specifically, what AT&T has done is combine NetBond with AT&T’s Control Center IoT services platform, which is an IaaS (infrastructure as a service) for managing connected devices. Control Center is based on IoT provisioning and management technology from Jasper Technologies, which Cisco Systems acquired last year. About 600 AT&T customers use Control Center, AT&T says.

NetBond shields IoT traffic from Internet threats like DDoS attacks and has a portal for controlling things like bandwidth and latency on the links between edge devices and the cloud. It’s designed to make IoT connections more predictable and meet the requirements of applications in areas like manufacturing, health care and city infrastructure.

The offering plays into concerns that enterprises have about IoT, according to GlobalData analyst Peter Jarich. GlobalData surveys show many enterprises hold back from using IoT because of security worries and sometimes get even more concerned after they start working with it, he said.

NetBond for IoT works with devices on AT&T’s network in the U.S. and partner carriers’ systems in other countries. It’s available worldwide.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mb halo board
CTO hopes big upgrades will win fans

AMB Sports & Entertainment CTO Jared Miller is loading up on Wi-FI, massive video displays and other...

muslim ban protest
Silicon Valley needs to unite against Muslim ban

Sharon Florentine explains why dealing with the current presidential administration is a lot like...

combat cyber crime ts
Facebook and Google battle internet terrorism

Leading platform providers are exploring new ways to actively engage in counter-messaging, building on...

tech companies paying the most
Sorry consumers, you’re stuck paying for a set top box

The new FCC chairman brings the hammer down on pro-consumer policies put in place by the Democrats.