47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert

hyperx cloud gaming headser
Credit: Amazon
Let your opponents take the blows while you game without pain. HyperX Cloud cradles your head in a super-soft padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded cups so even your late game will be comfortable. It's affordable, so there's no pain in the price either.  Pro-gaming optimized, HyperX Cloud is HiFi capable and delivers intense audio with crystal-clear low, mid and high tones plus enhanced bass-reproduction so you can lose yourself while you win. Plus you'll look sharp while playing, thanks to the unique HyperX design.

The headset averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 3,400 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced to $79.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One¹, PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One S¹ (KHX-H3CLW) - White

    $79.99 MSRP $149.99
