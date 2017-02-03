News

This robotic barista never needs a coffee break

Though it may need the occasional oil spray

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Cafe X
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

The robotic arm manning Cafe X at the Metreon shopping center in San Francisco looks very caffeinated as it frantically swings from one side of its enclosed bar to the other. 

Along with the help of two fully automatic coffee machines, the arm can whip up anywhere from one to four drinks a minute, depending on the complexity of the order. 

Customers can place an order either by using the company's smartphone app or through one of the kiosks at the cafe. Once their order is ready, customers receive a four-digit code, which they use to pick up their drink. Efficiency is key. 

"In today's world, you have two options for getting a cup of coffee: you're either in and out with something subpar, or you're waiting in a 15-minute line for a great cappuccino," said Cafe X CEO Henry Hu. "I started Cafe X to eliminate that inherent compromise and give people access to a tasty cup of coffee consistently and conveniently."

Hu started Cafe X in 2014 after realizing that a lot of the work baristas currently do is repetitive and could be done by a robot. So he dropped out of college, sold his car, and raised some convertible notes from family and friends before getting backing from a number of venture capitalists, including Khosla Ventures, Social Capital, and Jason Calacanis. 

Besides efficiency, Cafe X prides itself on quality coffee. The shop serves beans from specialty roasters AKA Coffee, Verve, and Peet's. Each roaster programs the coffee machines to their own recipes to ensure the same taste wether the coffee comes from a human or bot. 

Cafe X Magdalena Petrova

Cafe X's robotic barista at the Metreon in San Francisco on Jan. 2, 2017.

Cafe X originally debuted in a Kong Kong office building a few months ago. Hu says that location currently serves more than 1,000 drinks a week. Though he would not disclose how much the setup cost, Hu did say that it's about the same price as renovating and opening a traditional cafe. 

"At this point, we don't have too much cost savings. We are more focused on just giving people a good experience." 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
dropbox consumerization primary3
What convinced a media giant to choose Dropbox?

Once simply a box to tick off for CIOs evaluating collaboration solutions, Dropbox has become a serious...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting
Microsoft asks Trump for travel ban exceptions

Microsoft wants the government to allow exemptions to last week's executive order on immigration to...

podpocket
Rock your AirPods in style with this $20 accessory

A Canadian mother and son are behind PodPocket, a new accessory that protects your AirPod charging case...

muslim ban protest
Silicon Valley needs to unite against Muslim ban

Sharon Florentine explains why dealing with the current presidential administration is a lot like...