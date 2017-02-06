RSA Innovation Sandbox winners: One year later

With the annual RSA security conference just around the corner, we decided to touch base with the 10 companies selected as finalists in last year’s Innovation Sandbox competition and see how they’re making out.

The RSA Conference had 88 submissions for Innovation Sandbox slots last year and the field was whittled down to Bastille Networks, Illusive Networks, Menlo Security, Phantom Cyber, Prevoty, ProtectWise, SafeBreach, Skyport, Vera and Versa Networks. In last year’s competition, each vendor pitched their product to a panel of judges, as well as a packed house of attendees at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Phantom Networks was selected as the overall winner.

Of the 10 startups, one might expect a couple to be acquired and maybe one or two to go belly up, but in fact all 10 have attracted new funding, won new customers and delivered new products. Here are the updates: