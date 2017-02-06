How to prevent a bad case of cloud buyer’s remorse

The trend is clear: The percentage of IT infrastructure and application workloads residing in enterprise data centers is expected to shrink from 59% today to 47% in two years, primarily the result of companies shifting resources to the public cloud, according to a survey recently released by data center provider Datalink.

But IDG Research Services, which conducted the study, also uncovered a countervailing trend: Nearly 40% of organizations with public cloud experience have moved at least some of those workloads back to on premises, mostly due to security and cost concerns.

According to Jason Anderson, chief architect with Datalink (which was recently purchased by Insight Enterprises), the reasons for this apparent cloud buyer’s remorse vary, depending on who you talk to. C-level executives tend to cite cost as the driver for moving apps back to the data center. "They moved something out to the cloud, but they didn’t have a full handle on what the spend would be to host the app in the cloud. As they started getting bills for their monthly run rate, they realized they'd made a significant error in how much it would be," he says.