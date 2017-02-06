The security theory and troubling practice behind the TSA's PreCheck security lines

But why were you able to go into that line in the first place? It's for people enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, and the reason those members get to skip certain security measures (leave on that belt!) is that they're supposed to have proved that they aren't a threat.
And how does one go about proving that? Mostly, you spend $85 to apply and undergo a brief background check. "There's no technology per se that makes it inherently safe," says Kevin Curran, an IEEE Senior Member and senior lecturer in computer science at Ulster University, "unless you count the fingerprint scans [that accompany the application]. But the TSA do believe in this intelligence-driven, risk-based approach to security."