The security theory and troubling practice behind the TSA's PreCheck security lines

So long, TSA fairy godmother

If you're a relatively frequent traveler, there's an occasional pleasant experience you've probably had over the past few years: as you approach the seemingly interminable security scrum, a TSA agent gently and subtly directs you in another direction. Suddenly, you're in a line that's shorter and faster than the others, and when you reach the screening area, you get to leave your shoes on and your laptop snug in your bag. What magic is this?

You just got semi-randomly selected to experience TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening process that bypasses the usual rigmarole.