Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Prime Members get 35% off Samsung Gear 360, 360-degree High-Res VR Camera - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

360 camera
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Gear 360 is smaller than a baseball, so you can just hold it and shoot. Or set it down on the included tripod and live in the moment. Look all around you -- that’s what you capture with the Gear 360. Every angle, all at once, every time. Play videos back, trim and instantly share your creation on YouTube, Facebook or Samsung VR. Right now, if you're an Amazon Prime member (or have a free trial, located right here) the Gear 360 is significantly discounted from its typical list price of $350. With the current 35% off deal you can get it now for just $225.99 on Amazon, where it averages 4 out of 5 stars (read recent reviews).  See the discounted Samsung Gear 360-degree camera now on Amazon.

This story, "Prime Members get 35% off Samsung Gear 360, 360-degree High-Res VR Camera - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Samsung Gear 360 Real 360° High Resolution VR Camera (US Version with Warranty)

    $225.99 MSRP $349.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
cutting costs
Anatomy of a cloud project cost overrun

A handful of areas in cloud integration projects produce cost ‘surprises’ with alarming regularity....

What is deep learning really?
What deep learning really means

GPUs in the cloud put the predictive power of deep neural networks within reach of every developer

Thumbs up thumbs down
Yay for T-Mobile, nay for Verizon and AT&T

Recent consumer surveys give T-Mobile high marks for service, but find that customers are increasingly...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting
Microsoft asks Trump for travel ban exceptions

Microsoft wants the government to allow exemptions to last week's executive order on immigration to...