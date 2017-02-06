Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
17% off MAXSA Innovations Park-Right Laser Garage Parking Device - Deal Alert

An innovative and unique device to help you park your cars, Park-Right automatically shines a laser on your car to guide you to the perfect parking spot every time. Simply drive into your garage and follow the laser. Once the laser is shining on the designated spot on your car, you are parked perfectly. The lasers are adjustable, allowing you to pick the ideal location on your car, so parking is consistent and accurate. Right now this parking gadget averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,300 reviewers (read reviews). It's discounted 17% off its typical list price of $25, so you can save a few bucks and pick it up for $20.68. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "17% off MAXSA Innovations Park-Right Laser Garage Parking Device - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

