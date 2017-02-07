Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert

logitech g602 gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
With up to 250 hours of battery life, G602 redefines the laws of wireless gaming. From the pinpoint accuracy of the exclusive Delta Zero sensor technology to the extra high durability primary switches, you can count on G602 to dominate boss after boss.  

The Logitech G602 gaming mouse averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced to $39.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life

    $39.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
