News

TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript

Due this month, the upgrade also adds object type and removes restrictions on classes

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Microsoft's TypeScript language is approaching its 2.2 release with an emphasis on support for React Native, Facebook's JavaScript framework for building native mobile apps.

The upgrade has moved to a release candidate status, which is commonly the last stage before general availability, and a road map for the language has version 2.2 arriving this month.

For React Native, which enables building of native apps via Facebook's React framework and JavaScript, TypeScript 2.2 offers a JSX emit mode, called react-native, to accommodate React Native's loader by generating .js files. The loader expects all input to be .js files. "It also satisfies cases where you want to just leave your JSX syntax alone but get .js files out from TypeScript," Daniel Rosenwasser, Microsoft program manager for TypeScript, said. JSX provides TypeScript with an embeddable XML-like syntax.

Version 2.2 also introduces an object type that lets a developer perform an object primitive type parameter, which should help catch a large class of bugs while more accurately modeling real-world code. To improve support for the mixin pattern, restrictions have been removed on classes. Developers can write a function that takes a constructor, declares a class that extends the constructor, adds members to the new class, and returns the class itself. Mixins enable building up classes from reusable components by combining simpler, partial classes.

Due in May, TypeScript 2.3 is set to feature generator support for ECMAScript 3 and 5, asynchronous iterators, and better support for literal types in JSX attributes. Other features planned for the language include variadic types, which support higher-order functions taking a variable number of parameters; project references; type-checking of computed properties for constraints and symbols; and bundling of module type definitions. Nominal typing support, enabling more-refined types, is being investigated as a possible addition to the language as well.

This story, "TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
leadership traits
7 leadership traits of successful CIOs

These seven leadership characteristics are increasingly important as IT executives become ‘agents of...

mainframe servers in the cloud
Millennials can thrive by adding mainframe skills

Mainframe technology continues to play a vital role in IT, and as baby boomers leave the workplace...

live streaming problems primary2
How livestreaming video threatens the enterprise

The rise of livestreaming is driving more collaborative workplaces, but it can also expose your...

Thumbs up thumbs down
Yay for T-Mobile, nay for Verizon and AT&T

Recent consumer surveys give T-Mobile high marks for service, but find that customers are increasingly...