Feature

Why the CSO needs to be involved in active shooter prep

All security managers, especially those charged with physical security responsibilities, need to be involved in emergency prep for varying scenarios - including the potential for an active shooter on scene. Imad Mouline, CTO at Everbridge, fills us in on the essentials for these plans

|

Editor-in-Chief, CSO |

More like this

The sad reality of today’s modern world is that companies and employees need to start planning for potential emergency situations. It’s no longer just getting them out of the building in case of a fire or earthquake - today’s emergency planning also needs to account for active shooter and terrorism scenarios. While most of today’s CSOs concentrate on protecting a company’s data, there are still some who need to worry about physical security at their companies.

In the latest episode of our Security Sessions video interviews, I spoke with Imad Mouline, CTO at Everbridge. The company recently revealed findings from a survey of major companies that while many were concerned about the possibility of an active shooter at their companies, they had yet to institute a preparedness plan, including how they need to communicate with employees and emergency officials during the event. Moline highlighted several areas based on the survey’s results and their business, which provides communication and alerting services for companies:

Among the highlights of the video are the following sections:

1:15 Discussing the results of the emergency preparation plan survey.

2:16 What is the role of the CSO in such a plan?

3:34 Examples of what the CSO can bring to the table with active shooter planning.

4:54 Best ways to alert staff about an active shooter event.

7:46 How CSOs can get over their hesitance or discomfort of preparing an active shooter plan.

9:01 Mistakes that companies make when alerting their employees, based on today’s technologies for communications.

This story, "Why the CSO needs to be involved in active shooter prep" was originally published by CSO.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Joan Goodchild is editor in chief of CSO and has been with the publication since 2008. She is a veteran editor and writer with 20+ years experience and is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award for investigative journalism. She has a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Get the recognition you deserve.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
leadership traits
7 leadership traits of successful CIOs

These seven leadership characteristics are increasingly important as IT executives become ‘agents of...

mainframe servers in the cloud
Millennials can thrive by adding mainframe skills

Mainframe technology continues to play a vital role in IT, and as baby boomers leave the workplace...

live streaming problems primary2
How livestreaming video threatens the enterprise

The rise of livestreaming is driving more collaborative workplaces, but it can also expose your...

Thumbs up thumbs down
Yay for T-Mobile, nay for Verizon and AT&T

Recent consumer surveys give T-Mobile high marks for service, but find that customers are increasingly...