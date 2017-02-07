How-To

How to switch from macOS to Linux

Apple’s recent Mac updates have left some users running for the exits. Here are some resources to help you make the switch to Linux, including some great Linux distros to replace macOS.

CIO |

switch from mac to linux
Credit: Linux
More like this

Not everybody is happy with Apple’s recent Mac hardware updates, and some folks have been thinking about jumping ship and leaving macOS altogether. If you’re one of them, then Linux might be just what the doctor ordered.

In this post I've included a number of distributions that might work well as alternatives to macOS. I've also included some helpful links that will ease the transition from macOS to Linux.

How to switch from macOS to Linux

Before we talk about distributions, it's good to have an overview of what to expect when you move to Linux. If you’re considering switching from macOS to Linux, these articles will ease the transition from Apple’s operating system to Linux:

Switching from macOS: The Basics

Switching from macOS: Developer Environment

Switching from macOS: Creative Work

Switching from macOS: Hardware

Switching from macOS: Open Source

My advice is to take your time, and learn as much as you can about what to expect when you move from macOS to Linux. Read through each article carefully and then apply what's there to your own unique computing needs.

Linux distributions for Mac users

I’ve been a fan of Linux for many years now, and I've used a wide variety of distributions. One of the best things about Linux is that there really is a distro for everybody, including macOS users who want to switch to Linux.

Here's a list of Linux distributions that might work well as alternatives to macOS:

PCLinuxOS

Ubuntu MATE

Lubuntu

KDE neon

Xubuntu

Elementary OS

Solus

Linux Mint

Ubuntu GNOME

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to computer operating systems. I recommend trying each of the distributions included above to see which one will work best for your needs.

How to try a Linux distribution on your computer

So how can you experience a Linux distro without actually installing it as your main operating system? VirtualBox is probably the best way to go. It’s free and open source software, and you can install it on your computer right now.

Once you have VirtualBox installed, you can then install each of the distributions included in this post to see which one you like best. I suggest that you take your time and poke around with each distribution for a while before making a final decision about which one you want to use.

If you find that none of the distributions mentioned in this post meet your needs then you might want to visit DistroWatch to check out some other possibilities. DistroWatch is one of the best Linux sites on the Internet. You can see a list of the most popular distributions, and read reviews of various distros.

Did you miss a post? Check the Eye On Apple home page to get caught up with the latest news, discussions and rumors about Apple.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager. Jim has written for many leading industry publications over the years.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of InfoWorld, ITworld, CIO.com, IDG Communications, or their parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
ceo laptop large
Walgreens CIO leaving to launch marketing startup

Abhi Dhar, who helped lead several mobile and other digital initiatives at the pharmacy retailer, is...

Virtual assistant voice apps
3 ways AI assistants improve productivity

Siri and Alexa are fun to use, but some specialized AI assistants offer real workplace productivity...

crowd walking
The flaw in culture to awareness programs

I appreciate that organizations are beginning to realize that they need to understand their corporate...

mainframe servers in the cloud
Millennials can thrive by adding mainframe skills

Mainframe technology continues to play a vital role in IT, and as baby boomers leave the workplace...