News

Flaw in Intel Atom chip could crash servers, networking gear

Intel is 'implementing and validating a minor silicon fix' to resolve the issue

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel Atom
Credit: Intel
More like this

A flaw in an old Intel chip could crash servers and networking equipment, and the chipmaker is working to fix the issue.

The issue is in the Atom C2000 chips, which started shipping in 2013. The problem was first reported by The Register.

In January, Intel added an erratum to the Atom C2000 documentation, stating systems with the chip "may experience [an] inability to boot or may cease operation."

The chip is the last among Intel's line of short-lived low-power Atom chips for servers. It was used in microservers but also networking equipment from companies like Cisco, which has issued an advisory about a product defect related to a component degrading clock signals over time. A clock signal degrade hurts the ability of the chip to carry out tasks. The Atom issue is linked to Cisco's product defect.

Intel is trying to fix the issue but declined to comment on when it'll deliver an update.

"There's a board level workaround that we are sharing with customers now," an Intel spokesman said in an email. "Additionally, we are implementing and validating a minor silicon fix in a new product [update]."

The usual server refresh cycle is three to five years, but networking and storage equipment -- which the C2000 is targeted toward -- is often used for five to 10 years.

Companies using the chip should contact their field representative or system provider for updates.

Intel continuously finds flaws in its chips, and it fixes them over time. But one that may crash a system is serious and could put data at risk. Intel also had an issue with its Skylake chip that could freeze PCs under certain conditions when executing complex workloads.

The chipmaker has given up making Atom chips for servers, replacing them with the Xeon-D and Xeon-E3 chips. Intel is now dedicating Atom chips to drones, robots, gateways, smart devices, and internet of things products.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
ceo laptop large
Walgreens CIO leaving to launch marketing startup

Abhi Dhar, who helped lead several mobile and other digital initiatives at the pharmacy retailer, is...

Virtual assistant voice apps
3 ways AI assistants improve productivity

Siri and Alexa are fun to use, but some specialized AI assistants offer real workplace productivity...

crowd walking
The flaw in culture to awareness programs

I appreciate that organizations are beginning to realize that they need to understand their corporate...

mainframe servers in the cloud
Millennials can thrive by adding mainframe skills

Mainframe technology continues to play a vital role in IT, and as baby boomers leave the workplace...