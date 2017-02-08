News

AMD reveals another edge for Ryzen vs. Intel's Skylake: It will be smaller

Oh, and it looks like there'll be a quad-core chip.

|

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

ryzen new
Credit: AMD
More like this

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen CPU will occupy less space and offer twice the amount of cache of Intel’s 6th-generation CPU, according a news report. Oh, and there will indeed be a quad-core model.

AMD engineers made the disclosure in a paper this week during the International Solid-State Circuits Conference in San Francisco, according to EE Times' Rick Merritt.

The engineering paper said a quad-core Ryzen chip built on a 14nm process would be about 10 percent smaller than a comparable 6th-generation Intel Skylake CPU built on a 14nm process, while offering twice the L2 cache of the Intel chip. The paper appears to count only the amount of space used for the x86 cores on an Intel CPU in its comparison. Like other mainstream CPUs, Intel’s Skylake chips also include graphics cores aboard.

Why this matters: Intel’s manufacturing prowess is the envy of the free world. News that AMD managed to squeeze its next-generation CPU into a smaller package is more good news for the underdog company. Ryzen is expected to offer competitive cost and performance against Intel’s lineup.

amd ryzen isscc 2017 EE Times

AMD engineers claim in a paper released this week that a quad-core Ryzen will use less space than an Intel quad-core Skylake chip.

Merritt further reported that AMD engineers claimed the company had no fewer than two different eight-core CPUs in the lineup.

The statements by AMD engineers at ISSCC are likely more reliable than the multiple leaks of sometimes contradictory Ryzen details that trickle out from week to week. A few weeks ago, a rumor said no six-core Ryzen would be in the initial lineup. This was then followed by other leaks that a six-core Ryzen would indeed be in the launch lineup.

The only official word from AMD promised an “army” of Ryzen chips at launch, with the top-end consumer model featuring eight cores, simultaneous multi-threading and a speed of at least 3.4GHz.

In other words, you’ll have to hold your breath until early March, when AMD said it would drop its new CPU on the world at last.

This story, "AMD reveals another edge for Ryzen vs. Intel's Skylake: It will be smaller" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
ceo laptop large
Walgreens CIO leaving to launch marketing startup

Abhi Dhar, who helped lead several mobile and other digital initiatives at the pharmacy retailer, is...

Virtual assistant voice apps
3 ways AI assistants improve productivity

Siri and Alexa are fun to use, but some specialized AI assistants offer real workplace productivity...

crowd walking
The flaw in culture to awareness programs

I appreciate that organizations are beginning to realize that they need to understand their corporate...

mainframe servers in the cloud
Millennials can thrive by adding mainframe skills

Mainframe technology continues to play a vital role in IT, and as baby boomers leave the workplace...