News

Facebook's Community Help lets you aid your neighbors in a crisis

Facebook's Safety Check feature lets you give or seek shelter, food, and other forms of assistance.

|

Contributor, PCWorld |

facebook logo large
More like this

Facebook is taking its Safety Check feature beyond the ability to just mark yourself and others as safe with a new addition called Community Help, which started rolling out Wednesday. Facebook first announced Community Help in November at the company’s Social Good Forum.

Community Help allows Facebook users to offer each other assistance for basic needs during a crisis. This can be food, a place to sleep, baby supplies, and other essential goods or services.

facebookcommunityhelp Facebook

Facebook’s Community Help feature.

When Community Help is active users in the affected area will see a “Find Help” link on the Safety Check page for their particular crisis. Underneath that will also be a “Give Help” option for those who want to assist their neighbors.

Community Help will initially be available to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Community Help was inspired in part by Facebook users who were already banding together to offer each other help in times of need. The company says it also consulted experts and humanitarian relief organizations to develop the new feature.

The impact on you at home: As Community Help is part of Safety Check it will only be available in times of crisis, but the feature won’t show up for every emergency. Facebook says that it will only show up for accidental and natural disasters such as a flood or tornado. That may only be the beginning, however. The company says that as it learns from people using Community Help, Facebook will look to expand it to “additional types of incidents.”

This story, "Facebook's Community Help lets you aid your neighbors in a crisis" was originally published by PCWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
rise and fall of cyanogen primary
The rise and fall of an open source project

The story of the CyanogenMod mobile firmware project perfectly illustrates the opportunities and perils...

02 close gap
The IT-business gap remains

The 2017 State of the CIO reports finds that while IT generally still has control of the tech purse...

best tech jobs in america
14 best tech jobs in America

Glassdoor's annual Best Jobs in America report shows data scientists, DevOps engineers and data...

Virtual assistant voice apps
3 ways AI assistants improve productivity

Siri and Alexa are fun to use, but some specialized AI assistants offer real workplace productivity...