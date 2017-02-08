14 best tech jobs in America

Best tech jobs in America

For the second year in a row, data scientist tops the list of Glassdoor's Best Jobs in America followed by DevOps engineer and data engineer. Though Glassdoor expanded 2017's list to 50 -- up from 25 in 2016 -- technology jobs continued to dominate the list, with fourteen roles represented on the list from the IT industry.

"In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these needed positions, including employers in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail and more. Any organization today with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers," says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor.

This report highlights the best jobs in all industries based on each job's overall Glassdoor Job Score. The Glassdoor Job Score is determined using three key factors: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

The Glassdoor Job Score is based on a 5-point scale, with 5.0 being a "best job" and 1.0 being a "bad job.". For a job title to be considered, it must receive at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings shared by U.S.-based employees from January 2, 2016 to January 1, 2017. The number of job openings per job title represents active job listings on Glassdoor as of January 1, 2017.

Here are the top 14 best IT jobs in America, according to Glassdoor.