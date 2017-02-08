News

13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Tech pros with in-demand skills can net top salaries regardless of where they live, Mondo reports

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more, according to new data from a tech staffing firm.

The jobs that top $200,000 are the highest paying titles included in Mondo’s annual Tech Salary Guide, which lists salary ranges for 95 IT jobs. Most jobs in the $200,000 range are high-level IT leadership or technical positions related to hot areas such as security and big data. Two of the highest-paying jobs are developer roles tied to specific vendor platforms: Demandware and iOS.

