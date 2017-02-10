3 cool Fitbit accessories you didn't know existed

Despite its current woes as a company, Fitbit still owns the activity tracker market, according to IDC (a sibling company to CIO). So it’s no surprise that Fitbit offers a healthy variety of accessories for its activity trackers, such as pendants and bangles for Flex 2.

Here's something maybe you didn't know: There are tons of cool Fitbit accessories available on Amazon.com from companies you’ve never heard of. Here are three worth considering.

1. Charge 2 straps inspired by Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ edition

Like the Apple Watch Nike+’s perforated sports band? I do; it’s slightly lighter than other sports bands and ‘breathes’ more.

But you don’t need an Apple Watch Nike+ to rock that look. You can buy aftermarket replacement bands for your Charge 2 that are (cough cough) ‘inspired’ by the Nike look. A company called Hanlesi sells a bundle of six perforated Charge 2 bands, in different colors, for $60, or individually for $15, in two different sizes.

Another company, Lwsengme, sells similar perforated Charge 2 bands, but with a buckle, in five colors ($15).

By the way: Though Apple doesn’t sell Nike+ straps individually, I found third-party Nike-esque Apple Watch bands on Amazon for $10 to $13 each.

2. Blaze frames and straps in multiple colors

Somewhere, I lost the original frame and strap that came with my Fitbit Blaze. None of the replacement band-frame combinations Fitbit offers appealed to me. So I bought this stainless steel blue frame from MoKo ($11), which is available in seven other colors, and paired it with an $8 midnight blue Blaze band, also from MoKo. The band is available in 15 additional colors—giving you many more color choices than Fitbit does.

3. An ankle strap for Fitbit One, Flex, Zip, Alta, and Charge 2

If you’re a cyclist, or you work out on an elliptical machine, you’ve probably wondered if a Fitbit on your wrist, or to some degree, in your pocket, is giving you full step credit. Out of curiosity, I bought this $10 reflective ankle strap for certain Fitbits to see if my Fitbit One would capture more steps on my ankle compared to a Fitbit Charge 2 on my wrist (or in my pocket).

B-Great

The results were inconsistent. But in general, I found that on a stationary bike, a Fitbit One on my ankle resulted in more steps/miles than a Charge 2 on my wrist—though not as many miles as the bike credited me with. And in one instance, wearing One in my pocket on a stationary bike gave me about the same number of steps as wearing it on my ankle.

On an elliptical machine, the One on my ankle racked up more steps/miles than the Charge 2 on my wrist—but again, both lagged the machine’s stats. In city-street walks, wearing Fitbit on my ankle also gave me a bit more steps—even compared to the Charge 2 tucked in my pocket.

Bottom line: If you want to (legitimately) accrue as many Fitbit steps as possible, this $10 ankle strap may help, especially if you’re a cyclist or elliptical machine fan.