Feature

Trump turns to unlikely sources to ask what women want

President Trump asks two male CEOs what women want in the workplace. Because we can never get enough ‘man-splaining.’ Am I right, ladies?

CIO |

Trump turns to unlikely sources to ask what women want
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
More like this

Ladies! Guess what? It seems we may soon have an answer to the age-old question "What do women want in the workforce?" And who better to deliver the answer to that question than … two men?

No, really. Our new president met last Friday with business leaders to discuss (among other things) taxes, regulation and women's issues. Advising him on the latter were Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and EY CEO Mark Weinberger, the Wall Street Journal reports. Because at the top of my workplace wish-list is "more man-splaining."

It's not as if Trump couldn't have found some actual female leaders to weigh in. IBM CEO Ginny Rometti, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi were in attendance as well. Maybe they were too busy changing their clothes to make sure they could "dress like a woman." At the very least, see if Sheryl Sandberg's available - if she's not too busy Leaning In.

To be fair, at least EY's Weinberger has been on the forefront of promoting family-friendly policies like generous parental leave. And I honestly can't blame other CEOs and corporate executives for not wanting to be associated the new administration -- look how well Elon Musk is faring. And remember DeleteUber? Travis Kalanik finally bowed to customer pressure and resigned from Trump's Economic Advisory Council. But, I digress.

Honestly, anyone who's looking to this administration for advice on what women want in the workplace probably needs to do some deeper soul-searching. You're a bit behind the curve if, in 2017, you even need to ask this question. Better yet, just ask your female employees what they need, and then -- sit down; this is a pretty shocking suggestion I'm about to throw at you -- put those suggestions into practice! Spoiler alert: most women I know want what everyone else wants at work; equal pay, flexible work -- as much as possible -- and opportunities for growth, learning and advancement in an environment free from discrimination and harassment.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Sharon Florentine covers IT careers, women in technology and diversity for CIO com, as well as software, agile, cloud tech, data center and security topics.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
allstate analytics primary2
Insurance spin-out rides API-driven strategy

Allstate’s Arity spin-out has embraced an analytics-based platform strategy similar to those used by...

snapchat primary
5 things you need to know about Snap’s IPO

Snap is preparing for one of the most anticipated IPOs in years. The company revealed some surprises...

02 close gap
The IT-business gap remains

The 2017 State of the CIO reports finds that while IT generally still has control of the tech purse...

best tech jobs in america
14 best tech jobs in America

Glassdoor's annual Best Jobs in America report shows data scientists, DevOps engineers and data...