News

Slimmer, nimbler Visual Studio 2017 will ship March 7

A multitude of improvements are planned for coding, startup and testing

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Slimmer, nimbler Visual Studio 2017 will ship March 7
Credit: Mikey
More like this

Microsoft's Visual Studio 2017 software development platform will be officially released on March 7, the company said on Thursday.

Currently a release candidate and previously called Visual Studio 15, the upgrade focuses on code navigation and fixes, refactoring, IntelliSense code editing, and debugging. For teams and devops, it offers real-time features like architectural dependency validation and live unit testing.

Visual Studio 2017 is faster and has been made modular. It focuses on deploying applications and services on the Azure cloud and working with Microsoft's fledgling Universal Windows Platform, a paradigm providing for multi-form factor Windows 10 application development. The upgrade also highlights Node.js server-side JavaScript development and C++ capabilities for Linux, mobile applications, and games. The platform also features Apache Cordova tools for mobile development with JavaScript.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Visual Studio. On January 28, 1997, Microsoft announced the planned launch of Visual Studio 1997, which featured Internet Explorer, Visual Basic 5.0, Visual J for Java development, and other tools. The toolset these days extends across cloud and mobile development and spans the Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and Mac OS platforms.

This story, "Slimmer, nimbler Visual Studio 2017 will ship March 7" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
containers
MapR delivers persistent storage for containers

With its Converged Data Platform for Docker, MapR Technologies has unlocked persistent storage for...

Drive cloning in Windows 10

In workplace practice, disk cloning supports multiple valuable uses. Learn how to clone a drive in...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to impose tighter vetting
Trump uses unlikely sources to ask what women want

President Trump asks two male CEOs what women want in the workplace. Because we can never get enough...

snapchat primary
5 things you need to know about Snap’s IPO

Snap is preparing for one of the most anticipated IPOs in years. The company revealed some surprises...