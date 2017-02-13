Driving digital strategy with customer journey maps

Providing stand-out customer experiences starts with creating “customer journey maps.” It’s not something CIOs typically know much about, but if you’re headed down the path to becoming a digital business, that’s going to have to change, according to a Forrester Research Inc. report.

“To plan the technology investments necessary to transform to a digital business, you need a digital experience technology strategy that’s informed by the needs and digital behaviors of your customers,” says the report.

A customer journey map identifies all customer interactions with your business — from the customer’s point of view. “Understanding the specific devices, touchpoints and interactions is the only way to know if your digital investments will directly improve a customer experience.”

The report provides a three-step planning process for “digital customer experiences,” plus advice about selecting vendors.

Register now to download the 11-page report by analyst Ted Schadler.