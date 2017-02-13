Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

anker flashlight
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The high-performance Cree LED XM-L2 chip delivers 50,000 hours of intense brightness at a true 1300 lumens. Sweep bright light beyond the length of two football fields. The Anker Bolder torch has a full range of light modes for every situation: a powerful high-beam, balanced medium-beam, energy-saving & less dazzling low-beam, high-visibility strobe, and emergency SOS. It's rechargeable battery generates 6 hours of undiminishing light on a charge. It's body is constructed of professional durable materials, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 people on Amazon (84% rate a full 5 -- see reviews here), its $112 list price is reduced 57% to just $47.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Anker Bolder LC130 LED Flashlight

    $47.99 MSRP $112.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
150914 salesforce dreamforce 2
Salesforce skills in high demand in 2017

From developers to project managers to marketing, Salesforce has emerged as one of the hottest skills...

file sharing apps primary
4 apps to share iOS, Android and Windows files

If you work across multiple platforms and operating systems, these four apps let you seamlessly share...

analyze data graphs laptop user man worker
Splice Machine offers hybrid RDBMS as a service

Splice Machine, which specializes in open source SQL RDBMS for mixed operational and analytical...

windows logo Microsoft
Microsoft teases Windows 10's sleek new look

"Project Neon" will give your Windows 10 PC a fresh coat of paint later in 2017.