News

NativeScript 3.0 lines up release with Angular 4

Meanwhile, the framework for building native iOS and Android apps in JavaScript has improved debugging and Angular performance

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

NativeScript 3.0 lines up release with Angular 4
Credit: Scott Robinson
More like this

With NativeScript 2.5 recently reaching developers' hands, the open source mobile framework's builders are readying version 3.0 for an April release.

NativeScript enables development of native mobile applications for iOS and Android using JavaScript, producing one code base. Version 3.0 includes improvements to maximize NativeScript runtime performance, and it speeds up refreshing changes, debugging, and introspecting of variables.

In NativeScript, the native platform's rendering engine produces JavaScript modules and UIs. The framework supports development using not only JavaScript, but also TypeScript and Google's Angular framework; NativeScript supplements Angular when it comes to building mobile apps, providing access to native platform APIs and components. Version 3.0 is set to be up to date with whatever the latest version of Angular happens to be; Angular 4 has been anticipated for release in March.

NativeScript 2.5, released at the beginning of the month, included integration with Chrome DevTools for debugging, ahead-of-time compilation to improve boot-up on Android devices, step debugging, and UI tree inspection. A new release of the NativeScript UI was featured as well, with a more customizable DataForm control for building mobile forms, and bundling code with the WebPack module bundler was made easier. In conjunction with version 2.5, Progress also published a functional testing framework to improve software builds.

This story, "NativeScript 3.0 lines up release with Angular 4" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

Resources
Featured Stories
2009 03 20 papa johns pizza in durham
Papa John's hires Panera IT leader as CIO, CDO

After a legal battle with Panera, the pizza chain hires Mike Nettles to lead its IT and digital...

analyze data graphs laptop user man worker
Splice Machine offers hybrid RDBMS as a service

Splice Machine, which specializes in open source SQL RDBMS for mixed operational and analytical...

windows logo Microsoft
Microsoft teases Windows 10's sleek new look

"Project Neon" will give your Windows 10 PC a fresh coat of paint later in 2017.

Drive cloning in Windows 10

In workplace practice, disk cloning supports multiple valuable uses. Learn how to clone a drive in...