How to use social media to boost your ecommerce sales

When many businesses think of online marketing, they first consider social media. It’s the best way to reach customers, since it has a measurable impact on customer purchases, especially for millennials. However, the platform seems to be most effective in building brand awareness and driving local sales. Ecommerce businesses have an ongoing challenge to drive traffic to their websites, where they turn visitors into paying customers.

But there are ways ecommerce businesses can leverage social media to their advantage. Here are a few things you can do to get the word out about your brand on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Customer awareness

Before you launch a social media campaign, it’s important to set up analytics to capture what customers are doing. There are tools for website builders that can help you monitor each customer who visits your online shop. You’ll be able to determine exactly where they’re coming from and what they do when they arrive, which will help you determine which platform is driving the most traffic to your store. You can also match overall results to see which social media sites are most likely to send you a paying customer. Once you’ve gathered that data, you can then tweak your strategy for better results.

Social media can also provide a great environment for getting to know your customers a little better. Once you’ve set up a presence on the sites where your own customers are most likely to hang out, you’ll be able to interact with them. You can host polls and get feedback on upcoming products. The direct interaction with your customers can be a big step toward getting to know the customer base you serve.

Retargeting

Retargeting has become extremely popular with ecommerce marketers in recent years. If you aren’t familiar with this type of marketing, it simply refers to the practice of delivering ads to customers based on information they’ve previously shown an interest in. This type of advertising is available for every platform, including Facebook and Instagram.

Many of the customers who visit your website likely don’t make a buying decision the first time. Retargeting gives you the chance to remind those customers that they once looked at a specific product. Since it appears as they’re scrolling through their social media feeds, they’re more likely to see it than on other sites. You may be able to catch them when the timing is better to make that purchase for whatever reason.

Special offers

One of the best ways to increase conversions through social media is to make customers an offer they can’t refuse. Facebook Offers lets you create special offers through its ad network. It’s important to give a feeling of exclusivity to each offer you launch on social media.

Customers are more likely to take action if they a) believe the offer is only good for a short time and b) see that they can only get the offer because they follow you on social media. They’re also more likely to continue to remain active on your page if they think they’ll continue to see exclusive offers.

Buy links

For retailers, clickable “buy” links are the most important thing about any marketing post. Yet on image-driven sites like Instagram, links aren’t allowed in captions, making it difficult to promote the latest products. The site lets its users insert a link in the bio and that can be easily updated with the latest item you’re showcasing, but it still forces you to rely on customers taking the extra step of tracking down your bio.

To encourage advertising, many of these platforms have added buy button options for paid posts. However, this tactic has proven to be ineffective. Businesses can use sites like Facebook and Twitter, which allow links, but reaching today’s younger demographic often means reaching out on platforms that they’re using, like Instagram and Snapchat. That means getting those clicks and sales can be tough if links aren’t allowed on posts.

Social media is a great way to promote your products, but it can also be ineffective in generating immediate sales. If ecommerce businesses can learn to accept that social media is a way to build brand awareness and learn more about customers, they’ll likely be able to find success through these platforms. Over time, they’ll find their sales are increasing as a result of the marketing work they’ve done on social media.

