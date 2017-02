Flipboard

Flipboard (free, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch) is the grandaddy of iOS newsreaders, but it keeps chugging along with new improvements. Version 4.0 has launched with a redesign—a home carousel to cover your main subscriptions, new “smart” magazines that let you create areas of interest and find stories about them, and an updated profile. Consider it your new hub for your likes, topics, and saved stories.