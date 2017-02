The bundle includes a new slim 500GB PlayStation 4 system, and a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller. It's discounted 17% on Amazon at the moment, so you can buy it for $250 instead of $300. See the discounted PS4 bundle now on Amazon.

This story, "Save $50 on the PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Bundle - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.