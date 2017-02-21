How Twitter is working to win the fight against trolls

It’s a common and growing problem social media, people who are not interested with engaging in meaningful dialogue, but rather just commenting in order to demean and insult. But tackling the problem of “trolls” is a lot more of a complex issue that teeters upon challenging free speech rights.

Just how does a social media platform like Twitter weed out the offensive and inappropriate from the legitimate dissent?

There are those users after all, who are quick to scream “troll!” at just about anybody who disagrees with their point of view. On the other hand, there are the commenters who are only there to insult and abuse, adding absolutely nothing to the larger conversation.

The problem with controlling these trolls, is exactly how does a platform like Twitter decide just which comments are inappropriate and which comments are not?

Whenever we get into these hate-speech issues, no matter how you look at it, judging speech is a highly subjective matter.

What is offensive speech?

By whose standards is the speech considered “offensive?”

In other words, what one person may consider just standard political challenge and dialogue, another person may find completely offensive.

Sure, there is the hate-speech that the average, reasonable person would obviously feel is offensive. Those who are making a specific reference and insult according to race or sexual orientation and those who just cuss another out.

Those are pretty much widely accepted universal taboos and recognized hate speech by the society at large.

But then you start getting into the grey area of offensiveness that is far more subjective and left completely to the ideology of the individual person to determine.

That would be the areas of partisan politics, religion and moral values. These are areas where there’s a great diversity of passionate views expressed through speech that somebody else is going to find highly offensive simply because they don’t agree.

The question for Twitter becomes, at what point is that speech offensive to the larger society?

That’s the problem Twitter is attempting to overcome first, by developing standards for offensiveness based upon the views of the larger society.

Twitter fights back

Twitter already has announced plans to block, ban and control offensive accounts or comments and have announced plans in the coming weeks to tackle others.

Twitter did not, however, specify just how it plans on blocking repeat offenders. A spokesman stated when responding to a question by Mumbrella, we’ll use a variety of signals from all of our accounts to identify repeat offenders. Once we have high confidence, we act.”

Twitter recognizes the complication of respecting free-speech, while at the same time filtering out abusive or hateful comments.

“We stand for freedom of expression and people being able to see all sides of any topic. That’s put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices. We won’t tolerate it and we’re launching new efforts to stop it.”

One effort Twitter has put forth is “burying” or collapsing the offensive or low quality comment deep in the thread of the larger conversation. That means moving and locking the offensive remark at the bottom of the comments received on the post and positioning the more meaningful comments toward the top.

Twitter is also allowing more freedom and ability for the actual user to filter out comments they find offensive.

But the main goal here is to develop consistent standards of acceptable language and by banning those who cross the line.

Handling abusive speech in the future

These moves are in light of criticism that sites like Twitter and Facebook are not doing enough to prevent abusive or offensive language and comments. Some open source website builders have faced similar criticism.

“We’re taking steps to identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts,” said Ed Ho, VP of Twitter’s engineering through a post.

“This focuses more effectively on some of the most prevalent and damaging forms of behavior, particularly accounts that are created only to abuse and harass others.”

Ho stated that the idea is to make Twitter a site that is not welcoming to abusive or offensive language and that they would be moving in that direction in the coming weeks.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to roll out product changes – some changes will be visible and some less so – and will update you on progress every step of the way. With every change, we’ll learn, iterate, and continue to move at this speed until we’ve made a significant impact that people can feel.”

In addition to blocking, banning and preventing abusers from opening new accounts under different names, Twitter is also revamping just how the search engine works and filters.

“We’re also working on ‘safe search’ which removes Tweets that contain potentially sensitive content and Tweets from blocked and muted accounts from search results.”

All and all, these steps are hopefully going to be able to filter out the abusers, but while still keeping the site open for lively, productive debate and dissent.

