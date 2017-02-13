Get ready to grab your Google I/O tickets

Hoping to go to Google’s annual developer conference this spring?

If you are, mark your calendar for Feb. 22. That's the day when you can first apply for tickets to Google I/O.

Google announced on its events page that the window for submitting ticket applications is between Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. ET and Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The conference is being held May 17-19 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

This is the second year that the event will be held in Mountain View. Last year, Google broke from the traditional I/O venue – the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco – and moved the event to the outdoor amphitheatre.

In 2016, the company drew attention to its efforts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, including presentations on its digital assistant device Google Home and Google Assistant, its Allo chat app and Duo video app.

No word yet on what Google I/O will focus on this year.

