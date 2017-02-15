News Analysis

AARP award program to honor innovation in caregiving

Nominees sought for AARP Innovation Champion Awards

|

News Editor, Network World |

AARP
Credit: AARP
More like this

The AARP, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Americans over 50 years of age, has launched its search for nominees for its Innovation Champion Awards to recognize providers of technology-powered products and services that focus on caregivers.

Submissions will be accepted in six categories: daily essential activities; caregiver quality of life; health and safety awareness; care coordination; social well-being; and transition support. AARP judges will select five finalists in each category, then invite the public to select winners. 

MORE: Cisco names winners of Innovate Everywhere Challenge

Finalists will receive consulting services, assorted publicity and might be invited to participate in an AARP startup lab. The grand prize winner's take will include a trip for two company representatives to Washington, D.C. to tour AARP's Innovation Lab and a cash prize of $10K.

Entries will be judged on criteria such as whether the offering caters to all age groups, whether the design challenges the status quo and whether the innovation raises the bar on safety.

Submissions will be accepted until April 15 and winners will be announced in June. Individuals may nominate themselves, other individuals or companies/organizations. There is no fee to enter.

This story, "AARP award program to honor innovation in caregiving" was originally published by Network World.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
talent acquisition
Culture key to attracting and retaining talent

Finding and hiring top tech talent is management's greatest concern for the fifth year running. To stay...

person smartphone office table byod roaming
Forget the network perimeter, say security vendors

Security vendors start embracing Google's BeyondCorp network security model that treats all apps and...

machine learning misunderstandings 1
Is the programming language C worth learning?

The C programming language is hard to learn, its popularity is waning and demand is shifting. Is there...

H-1B visa passport
White House H-1B plan puts U.S. workers in front

President Trump “has made clear” his interest in creating “a merit-based system where individuals...