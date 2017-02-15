News

Browser privacy extension Ghostery is moving to Germany

Cliqz, developer of a privacy-focused browser, has acquired the Ghostery browser extension and the team behind it

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

cliqz acquires ghostery
Credit: Peter Sayer
More like this

Cliqz, the German developer of the privacy-focused browser of the same name, has acquired the tracker-blocking browser extension Ghostery and its development team from its creator, Evidon.

Partly owned by Mozilla, Cliqz will combine Ghostery's technology with similar functions in its browser, but plans to continue development of the extension for other browsers too, it said Wednesday.

The sale will resolve an apparent conflict of interest for Evidon, which on the one hand provided the Ghostery extension to enhance privacy, and on the other sold aggregate information to businesses regarding which trackers users blocked. It will still obtain that aggregate information from Cliqz, but one step removed.

Sharing of aggregate data and the creation of user accounts are optional features of the extension.

The Ghostery antitracking tool has about 10 million active users worldwide, the companies said. One advantage of the acquisition that Cliqz touted is that it is based in Germany, a country with some of the strictest privacy laws in the world, which it said should provide better privacy protection for any data the company holds about its users.

While Cliqz sets about integrating Ghostery's functions into its browser, it recommends adding the Ghostery extension to the Cliqz browser, or using the Ghostery and Cliqz extensions for Mozilla's Firefox together. Cliqz offers beta versions of its browser for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. The Ghostery extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, Safari and Opera, with some functions available in mobile apps for iOS and Android.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Get your IT project the recognition it deserves.
Submit your CIO 100 Award application today!
You Might Like
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

fitbit charge 2 family
Why Fitbit Charge 2 is the best fitness wearable money can buy

Fitbit's aging Charge HR just received a major upgrade with Charge 2, and the new device pushes the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Open compute project
How open compute cuts costs in the enterprise

Even if your organization’s not big enough to build your own servers and switches, you can still reap...

sprint gotchas primary
Sprint’s unlimited data plan has 'gotchas'

Sprint’s new plan offering five lines of unlimited voice, texts and data for $90 a month is a good...

wrestling wrestlers competition match fight
Smackdown: Office 365 vs. G Suite productivity

Can you really use Google’s G Suite instead of Microsoft Office? Here's how they compare on Windows,...

secret public domain
Secrets of successful CISOs [Infographic]

Who the CISO reports to matters more than you might think, but it isn’t the only secret to success.